Harit Packaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Government Project "Zero Waste Model"
Zero Waste Model" was a government project and a team project done in year 2018. The model was based on the concept of "Zero Waste" i.e. focus on waste prevention that encourages reuse of all the products.
Along with the model, I also designed packaging for "Harit Maha City Compost". Below images show pictures of the packaging.