Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ramola Dhande

Harit Packaging

Ramola Dhande
Ramola Dhande
  • Save
Harit Packaging branding colourful design corel draw packaging packagingdesign
Download color palette

"Government Project "Zero Waste Model"
Zero Waste Model" was a government project and a team project done in year 2018. The model was based on the concept of "Zero Waste" i.e. focus on waste prevention that encourages reuse of all the products.

Along with the model, I also designed packaging for "Harit Maha City Compost". Below images show pictures of the packaging.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Ramola Dhande
Ramola Dhande

More by Ramola Dhande

View profile
    • Like