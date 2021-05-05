Andrii Panchyk

Alterar Management Tool

Hi, folks!

Redesign of the Alterar management tool is already here.

We live in a world where task management and timing play a key role in companies. Today I want to share with you a part of the landing page that introduces us to one of these universal tools.

Have a nice and productive day!

Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Posted on May 5, 2021
