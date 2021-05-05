Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys,
Here is my new design of Honey Bee . In this design I used honey word by help of trajan font and the honey colour is a vector which make of by proper mixing of colour . The bee is also a vector. Finally I attached them all perfectly to make it a design.
Hope you all like this work. Keep supporting.
THANK YOU.
#honey #bee #design #graphicaldesign
#typography #illustator #honeybee #graphicdesign
#gradient #colourmixing #logo ##vector #branding #businessidentity #conceptdesign #modernart #2021
#dailypost #newwork #newdesign #newexperience
#happy #dribbbling #keepsupporting
FOR CONTACT- shayondip07@gmail.com