Here is my new design of Honey Bee . In this design I used honey word by help of trajan font and the honey colour is a vector which make of by proper mixing of colour . The bee is also a vector. Finally I attached them all perfectly to make it a design.

Hope you all like this work. Keep supporting.

THANK YOU.

#honey #bee #design #graphicaldesign

#typography #illustator #honeybee #graphicdesign

#gradient #colourmixing #logo ##vector #branding #businessidentity #conceptdesign #modernart #2021

#dailypost #newwork #newdesign #newexperience

#happy #dribbbling #keepsupporting

FOR CONTACT- shayondip07@gmail.com