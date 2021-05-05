Sterling Coffee Co. — Brand & Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Stoked to finally share this — had a great time working with the owners of Sterling Coffee Company ☕, who came up with the concept for this logo, featuring the silhouette of their beagle, Sterling; check out the final logo design here!
☕☕ Give them a visit at 8134 Colorado Blvd Firestone, CO 80520 if you're ever nearby! ☕☕