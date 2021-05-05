Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sterling Coffee Co. — Brand & Identity

Sterling Coffee Co. — Brand & Identity beige logo mark logo design vector art vector logo logodesign brand design storefront store logo store design store cafe cafe logo brown coffee coffee shop logo brand identity store mockup branding
Stoked to finally share this — had a great time working with the owners of Sterling Coffee Company ☕, who came up with the concept for this logo, featuring the silhouette of their beagle, Sterling; check out the final logo design here!

☕☕ Give them a visit at 8134 Colorado Blvd Firestone, CO 80520 if you're ever nearby! ☕☕

