Fintech: banking mobile app 💸

Hi there Dribbblers 👋!
Do you think most banking apps are boring as hell? So do we! That's why we've created this juicy and handy banking solution.
Switch between different cards as fast as a rocket, create transfers in one click, and track every buck you spend 💸
And yeah, there are never too many emojis!
Looks dope? We think so too. Come hang out with us at our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram 🔥 to stay tuned for further updates.