Outdoor Poster

Outdoor Poster band poster poster design vector mock-up typogaphy illustration advertising design advertising branding logo graphic design
Smash Box is a Jazz Band located in Atlanta, GA. The band is ready to release their first album and begin promoting for their first professional live performance. The band is unique made up of three talented women. Adding a unique twist to classical jazz music. They are spunky, fun, and rebellious.​​​​​​​

