1 - Sign Up Screen

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've decided to take on the DailyUI challenge.
So here is my 1st shot, a simple Sign Up screen.
Press "L" or "F" if you like my work.
Also feel free to leave your feedback. It really means a lot to me :)
Feel free to check out my
Behance Portfolio | Personal website
If you have any queries, drop me a mail at : kailashsr38@gmail.com
Thank you!