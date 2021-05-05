Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Apple Watch Wallpaper

Apple Watch Wallpaper screen ios apple watch mock-up design sketch ui layout
⌚️Playing with watch, I made 3 new motivational watch faces!

I used Barlow Bold Italic font, that’s the one I’m on fire right now 🔥

DM for sharing 💪 DON’T STOP!
IG source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHBTGZgDps9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Posted on May 5, 2021
