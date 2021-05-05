Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What do you think about this logo? Let me know in the comment section.
If you wanna see my other works, Please check out this link : https://www.behance.net/sticfy/projects
You can contact with me via mail (aurko9t9@gmail.com) or Instagram (@sticfy)
If you like my work don't forget to follow me and leave an appreciation for me.
Thank you!