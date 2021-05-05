Kamrul Islam Chowdhury

EV Cars

Kamrul Islam Chowdhury
Kamrul Islam Chowdhury
  • Save
EV Cars nature electric car bdlogodesign bangladeshi logo designer bangladesh minimalist logo logo ideas logodesign design bangladeshi illustration logo
Download color palette

What do you think about this logo? Let me know in the comment section.

If you wanna see my other works, Please check out this link : https://www.behance.net/sticfy/projects

You can contact with me via mail (aurko9t9@gmail.com) or Instagram (@sticfy)

If you like my work don't forget to follow me and leave an appreciation for me.

Thank you!

Kamrul Islam Chowdhury
Kamrul Islam Chowdhury

More by Kamrul Islam Chowdhury

View profile
    • Like