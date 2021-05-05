Let's Party 🥳

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tegan was invited to join The Birthday Party Project’s mission to help kids everywhere feel loved and experience joy. We happily jumped aboard. Our team revamped their website to match the level of fun TBPP brings to the party.
🎉 www.tegan.io/work/the-birthday-party-project/
—
Looking for a strategic design partner? Let's chat!
👋 hello@tegan.io
💻 tegan.io