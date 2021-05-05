Sales Admin Dashboard

Hey guys,

The Sales Dashboard is a stylish long-anticipated dashboard based on Bootstrap. This interactive dashboard pulls the whole organization’s sales and finance data into a single dashboard. This visualization of every aspect of your sales portfolio affords you a unique opportunity to take a full picture of your sales operations quickly and easily, without losing any valuable information.

It uses all the latest web development technologies and has dozens of components that are ready to be used in your product.

It is easy to set up, customize, and use for any web application, SaaS, or website.