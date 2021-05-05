Irfan Khan ✪

Music App Screen Exploration | UI/UX

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪
  • Save
Music App Screen Exploration | UI/UX dark app icon ux darkmode logo mobile animation uiux illustration typography
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is Music App User Interface with clean Design Concept According to smooth gradient Trend. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's in comments. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -

ui.irfan.ux@gmail.com
Instagram - ux.irfan.ui

Thanks 🙋

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪

More by Irfan Khan ✪

View profile
    • Like