Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shaun Moynihan
Undertree

Wink ;)

Shaun Moynihan
Undertree
Shaun Moynihan for Undertree
Hire Us
  • Save
Wink ;) brand design custom secondary wink fun motion branding identity responsive logo typography geometric circular chunky wordmark design
Download color palette

While working on the primary mark for Arcade we looked to create a secondary mark that could be used across collateral, patterns, and social media. Something scalable. The ‘wink‘ added that whimsical tone to an already fun and inviting brand.

Have a project you'd like to partner on? Let's discuss.

Undertree
Undertree
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Undertree

View profile
    • Like