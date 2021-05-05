Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
raimastudio

BabyStore

raimastudio
raimastudio
  • Save
BabyStore design graphic design art illustration vector icon illustrator branding minimal logo
Download color palette

BabyStore Logo Design
Baby Store pertains to a layette shop and was designated as a pictorial logo. A feather being a symbol of peace and comfort for babies is compound with a baby on it...
⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Your feedback is very valuable and important to me, so do not forget to comment 📝 :) and like 🧡
*Thank you*

📩 Contact me:
raimaastudio@gmail.com
✨Follow the creative and innovation star
Instagram
Telegram

raimastudio
raimastudio

More by raimastudio

View profile
    • Like