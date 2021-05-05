Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Turbologo

Logo with Protect Mask | Turbologo

Turbologo
Turbologo
  • Save
Logo with Protect Mask | Turbologo masks medical design protector protect face mask face covid19 covid medical mask medical care mask medical medical logo branding vector illustration design logo logo design brand design

Logo with Protect Mask | Turbologo

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on turbologo.com
Good for sale
Logo with Protect Mask | Turbologo
Download color palette

Logo with Protect Mask | Turbologo

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on turbologo.com
Good for sale
Logo with Protect Mask | Turbologo

Logo with Protect Mask is great if you're working in Medical, Mask industries. Use this template to create a logo for your business or team. Create a logo based on this template with a turbologo.com logo maker.

Turbologo
Turbologo
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Turbologo

View profile
    • Like