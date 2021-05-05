Bailey Orthodontics – Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Branding identity for an orthodontics practice based in Woodbridge, VA. The client wanted an aesthetic that would create a vibrant, friendly feel that would speak to her Caribbean roots. Not wanting to rely on orthodontic imagery, we landed on a typography-based logo highlighting the doctor's name with a sleek color palette and ocean-inspired watercolor texture. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.