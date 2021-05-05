Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nina Cristobal

Bailey Orthodontics – Branding

Bailey Orthodontics – Branding typography wordmark logo design brand identity branding
Branding identity for an orthodontics practice based in Woodbridge, VA. The client wanted an aesthetic that would create a vibrant, friendly feel that would speak to her Caribbean roots. Not wanting to rely on orthodontic imagery, we landed on a typography-based logo highlighting the doctor's name with a sleek color palette and ocean-inspired watercolor texture. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.

Posted on May 5, 2021
