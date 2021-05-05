Cyberpunk Typography

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there!
You can see the full presentation here:
https://1.envato.market/3PJAbn
Make insane Sci-fi & Cyberpunk-inspired
scenes like no other!
►160 Cyberpunk Titles, Lower-thirds, and Backgrounds collected into 6 categories.
►Editable and customizable elements and lights.
►Simple and easy-to-use settings.
►Multilanguage: Ability to add any language you want.
►Compatible with the Motion Factory extension.
►For Adobe After Effects
Don't forget to add ❤️and Follow!
Tell us your ideas and what else you're looking forward to in the comments. Love hearing your feedback!
Want to see more projects? Visit our social pages and remember to follow us!
Instagram | Youtube | Twitter | Facebook