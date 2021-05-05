hipfonts

Surreal – Psychedelic Typeface

Surreal – Psychedelic Typeface weed cannabis acid psychedelic typeface surreal 1960s 60s rad groovy trippy hippy hippie
Surreal is a hand drawn psychedelic font perfect for groovy posters, experimental artwork, and rad design projects. It was inspired by the psychedelic movement of the mid 60's. Since this one of-a-kind typeface is not seen everyday, your design projects are bound to grab the reader's attention.

Download Here: https://hipfonts.com/portfolio/surreal-psychedelic-typeface/

