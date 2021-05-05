Riverside Tooth Co. – Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Brand identity for dental practice in Riverside, CA. The client wanted a fresh, young look that would bring in elements from the community's history and desert landscape. For the icon, I drew inspiration from Riverside's signature mission bells to create a new take on the traditional tooth graphic, which I balanced with a color palette inspired by desert sunsets and a uniform, modern-leaning typography treatment. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.