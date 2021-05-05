Filled and line icons set - Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys! ✌🏻
I hope you had a great day!
Experimenting with Icons sets
This time I tried again with an exploration of icons with a simple concept, playing filled with lines icons.
Press "♥️" if you like the app concept.
Want more? Follow me for cool stuff!
--------------------------------------------------------
Feel free about your feedback! 🥛
Behance Instagram Twitter Medium
Thank you all.