Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aykut

New faces of Novavera

Aykut
Aykut
  • Save
New faces of Novavera typography package design package graphics minimal design branding
Download color palette

New faces of Novavera.
Turkey, which is one of the best olive oil brand has been globally recognized, award-winning did have a brand new face with Friends Novaver touch. We have created a design range that can be adapted to all product types by using female portraits that reflect the relationship between women and olives and overlap with the characteristics of different olive varieties in the packaging designs of the brand, which has been touched by women from its founder to its laborer.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Aykut
Aykut

More by Aykut

View profile
    • Like