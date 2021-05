030 - Feed Page

This shot is part of a #DailyUI Feedback series where I provide feedback on designs as well as design a concept addressing the issues mentioned in the feedback.

#DailyUI Feedback 026-030: https://medium.com/dailyui-feedback/dailyui-feedback-026-030-2a97e68f1843

Original Tweet: https://twitter.com/ILLLUSIONDAWN/status/1389575738903326721

Figma Community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/971623732631120746