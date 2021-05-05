Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aloysius Patrimonio

Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes WPA

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes WPA protected area nature landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain smoke valley ash flow wpa
Download color palette

WPA Poster Art of Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes located in Katmai National Park and Preserve filled with ash flow from the eruption of Novarupta in Alaska done in works project administration style.

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like