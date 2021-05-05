Aloysius Patrimonio

Skilak Lake in Kenai Fjords National Park WPA

Skilak Lake in Kenai Fjords National Park WPA landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain river delta river glacier meltwater lake wpa
WPA Poster Art of Skilak Lake on the Kenai Peninsula fed by meltwater from Skilak Glacier located in Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska done in works project administration style.

