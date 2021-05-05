Aloysius Patrimonio

South Side of Mount Rainier National Park WPA

South Side of Mount Rainier National Park WPA scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain south face cliff road wpa
WPA Poster Art of south face of Mount Rainier, Tahoma or Tacoma with Kautz Ice Cliff located in Mount Rainier National Park , Washington State done in works project administration style.

