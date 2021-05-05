Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aloysius Patrimonio

Harding Icefield in Kenai Fjords NP WPA

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
Harding Icefield in Kenai Fjords NP WPA protected area nature landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain icefield glacier wpa
Download color palette

WPA Poster Art of Harding Icefield near Exit Glacier of the Kenai Mountains in Kenai Fjords National Park located in Kenai Peninsula in Alaska done in works project administration style.

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like