Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
jesuslab

💼 Deskview Web design

jesuslab
jesuslab
Hire Me
  • Save
💼 Deskview Web design minimal interaction design ux design mobile design uidesign uxdesign webdesign interaction website ecommerce design desktop design
💼 Deskview Web design minimal interaction design ux design mobile design uidesign uxdesign webdesign interaction website ecommerce design desktop design
💼 Deskview Web design minimal interaction design ux design mobile design uidesign uxdesign webdesign interaction website ecommerce design desktop design
💼 Deskview Web design minimal interaction design ux design mobile design uidesign uxdesign webdesign interaction website ecommerce design desktop design
💼 Deskview Web design minimal interaction design ux design mobile design uidesign uxdesign webdesign interaction website ecommerce design desktop design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.jpg
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 2.jpg
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 3.jpg
  4. Dribbble shot HD - 4.jpg
  5. Dribbble shot HD - 5.jpg

👋Hi guys!

I want to share another project with you for the Deskview client, this team is in charge of offering a portable, avant-garde practical desktop for all audiences.

I want to reflect the characteristics of the product, elegance, practical and futuristic.

Let me know what you think about the result?

Coming Soon the complete project on Behance

Follow Me here:
Behance / Instagram

Press L if you like it 👍

Dribbble shot HD - 5.jpg
800 KB
Download
Dribbble shot HD - 4.jpg
800 KB
Download
Dribbble shot HD - 3.jpg
800 KB
Download
Dribbble shot HD - 2.jpg
800 KB
Download
Dribbble shot HD - 1.jpg
900 KB
Download
jesuslab
jesuslab
UX/UI designer and brand designer.
Hire Me

More by jesuslab

View profile
    • Like