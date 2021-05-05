Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fitnes App

Fitnes App fitness app figmadesign figma designinspiration mobiledesign appdesign uiux uidesign uiuxdesign
Hello Guys
Back again with me. In this shot, I make UI exploration of Fitness App.
Happy to share.

If you want to hire a great team for more fast & elegant work.
Mail me: tambunanferdinand1@gmail.com

Let's talk about anything.
https://www.instagram.com/uiux_client19/

