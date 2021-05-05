Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Droop icons 120+ Figma Free 🧃

Droop icons 120+ Figma Free 🧃 uikit iconset outline line filled vector ui iconography icons icon
Hi 👋! Today I want to share this set of icons that I have created in @Figma and that you can duplicate from the community for free!!

🔹120+ Free icons
🔹2 styles, Line and Filled
🔹Grid size 24px

See icon set in Figma community

Posted on May 5, 2021
    • Like