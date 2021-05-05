Droop icons 120+ Figma Free 🧃

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi 👋! Today I want to share this set of icons that I have created in @Figma and that you can duplicate from the community for free!!
🔹120+ Free icons
🔹2 styles, Line and Filled
🔹Grid size 24px
