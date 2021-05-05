Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Plusnet | Internet provider - Logo design and process

Plusnet | Internet provider - Logo design and process flat minimal modern icon typography branding design logo inspiration
The task was to design a logo for an internet service provider, representing their growth and upward progress with what services they provide. All of these needed to be shown in the logo and it should be modern and subtle, mostly typography or with a little icon.

Posted on May 5, 2021
