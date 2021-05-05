Permadi Satria Dewanto
Plainthing Studio

Social Media Management | Landing page

Permadi Satria Dewanto
Plainthing Studio
Permadi Satria Dewanto for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Social Media Management | Landing page management social media website design web design uiux ui design 2d character vector design header landing page illustration ui
Social Media Management | Landing page management social media website design web design uiux ui design 2d character vector design header landing page illustration ui
Social Media Management | Landing page management social media website design web design uiux ui design 2d character vector design header landing page illustration ui
Social Media Management | Landing page management social media website design web design uiux ui design 2d character vector design header landing page illustration ui
Social Media Management | Landing page management social media website design web design uiux ui design 2d character vector design header landing page illustration ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.jpg
  2. Social media.jpg
  3. Digital Marketing Flat Design 1-01.png
  4. Digital Marketing Flat Design 2-01.png
  5. Digital Marketing Flat Design 6-01.png

Hey guys,
I am excited to share the website design I've been working on, today with you. I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Beautiful design meets animation, exclusive on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like