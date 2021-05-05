Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amit Mondol

astro

Amit Mondol
Amit Mondol
  • Save
astro icon type illustrator logo illustration vector graphic design typography minimal flat design branding
Download color palette

This is creative minimalist logo. if you need any kind of logo please knock me at https://cutt.ly/hbmeMq3
.
.
.
#graphicdesign #design #art #graphicdesigner #illustration #branding #logo #graphic #designer #creative #artwork #photoshop #illustrator #artist #typography #digitalart #graphics #marketing #logodesign #webdesign #photography #drawing #dise #logodesigner #adobe #brand #logos #poster

Amit Mondol
Amit Mondol

More by Amit Mondol

View profile
    • Like