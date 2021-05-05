Normform

0065 design geometry modern pastel doodle colors draw freeform hand drawn naive minimal shape illustration art freebie pattern artwork geometric vector abstract
Abstract vector artwork inspired by Naive arts, based on hand-drawn elements and simple geometric forms.

The artwork image is available for free for personal and commercial use on our website: https://normform.art/0065

