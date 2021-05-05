Medical E-Learning Online Course App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, guys!
This is new trendy medical e-learning onlinne course app design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
Make your project more awesome!
Drop us a line to thepixleslab@gmail.com
Behance: www.behance.net/hasanmahmud08
Instagram: www.instagram.com/uidesignerstudio