Sunray Pediatric Dentistry – Branding

Brand identity for a pediatric practice based in the Torrey Highlands community of San Diego, CA. The client asked us to create an aesthetic that appealed to both parents as well as kids ranging from toddler to teenage years. Drawing from the colorful and textured vintage artwork the client brought to us as inspiration, I created a retro brand identity that blended the colors of California sunsets with a fun typography treatment and clean layout. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.