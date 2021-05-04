Mukesh kumar

Vector illustration_freelance_project

Vector illustration_freelance_project
Vector illustration of a complete man with his bike,
I did it in 2 days of time interval, the client was fully satisfied with my work because the image he has given me to illustrate was blurry although I gave an excellent output.

