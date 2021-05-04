Event Registration Mobile App Design

My first project for the Daily UI Design Challenge through Daily UI! :)

I designed registration pages for a blueberry picking event hosted by a (fake) farm called Blueberry Fields. I thought, how sweet could it be to sign up for a blueberry picking session?

My process: I looked up different versions of registration pages and noticed what they all had in common: a logo or a large title, bubbles to input information, and a bold button at the bottom.

My takeaways: I like the flow of the design and the color palette I chose to represent Blueberry Fields. I'm a fan of the logo I created for the fake farm, and I think the layout looks clean and clear as well.

However, I don't fully like where I placed the blueberry picking information in the top left area on the 2nd and 3rd designs; aesthetically I think the information fills in the space very nicely, but the placement feels a bit off compared to where it is on the 1st design. The user might feel like the blueberry picking information is jumping too much from page to page.

Please let me know what you think. Open to feedback as I'm new to this!

The original prompt: "Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can imagine."