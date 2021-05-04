Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Guys,
_________________
This is my exploration of Social Media design.
For the first time. I make use glassmorphism design style.
What do u think about my design?
Please press "L" to like my design and give me feedback.
Collaborate and hire me?
You can call me from email: designbyfeisal@gmail.com