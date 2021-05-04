Website -- House Unique Hotels

Trending designs to inspire you
The Hous4 unique hotel is a 5-star hotel lying in the popular high-brow area of Lagos, It offers luxury and tastily furnished rooms. They are passionate about accommodation and providing hospitality for travellers around the country. Following the brand I was commissioned to design the entire web experience, this involved an extensive concept phase along with user interactions and development.