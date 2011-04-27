Jan Kovařík

Logo Postele Havlas

Jan Kovařík
Jan Kovařík
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Postele Havlas clever logo helvetica symbol simple black white clean
Download color palette

The last "clever logo", which I finished :)

Explanation for non-Czech speaking: "POSTELE" means "BEDS" and "HAVLAS" is the name of my client.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Jan Kovařík
Jan Kovařík
Graphic designer, focused on overall brand experience.
Hire Me

More by Jan Kovařík

View profile
    • Like