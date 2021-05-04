Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Senteur logo
Didi's Senteur is a perfume brand logo. With a creative manipulation of "S", i was able to stamp the brands identity on the minds of viewers. Also careful use of colors that stand out and demand attention like Red, depicts uniqueness and power which is what the brand aims to achieve with their array of perfume products.

Posted on May 4, 2021
