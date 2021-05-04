Thiết kế bao bì — GOOOD

Trending designs to inspire you
Thiết kế đẹp vẫn là chưa đủ. Với một sản phẩm thành công thật sự là phải được người tiêu dùng cuối đón nhận, trải nghiệm đúng với công năng, sứ mệnh của một sản phẩm được tạo ra.
Design by GOOOD
Client Lynd Vietnam
Package: Shiitake Mushroom Crisps
