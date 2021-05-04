Buster Beer Bottle Label Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Buster, the beer that broke Big Grove's mash tun. Twice. This triple IPA was Big Grove's first-ever packaged beer on the market. Served in a 22 oz bomber bottle, we had the pleasure to create the label as well as promotional materials for this monster. Hints of fiery red and orange against black illuminate Big Grove's "hopcorn" logo for immediate brand recognition.