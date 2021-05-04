Hazy Morals Beer Label Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The hazy East-Coast version of Copper Kettle's 'Moral Support,' Hazy Morals is extremely juicy and hop forward. Hazy Morals seems to be the fun cousin of the family. Bright and in your face, the design incorporates a blurred hop pattern to get its unique name across. Designed for Copper Kettle's 9 year anniversary, this label is nothing short of your favorite crazy cousin.