Hazy Morals Beer Label Design

  1. IMG_0225-compressed.jpg
  2. IMG_0239compressed.jpg
  3. IMG_0244-compressed.jpg
  4. IMG_0245-compressed.jpg
  5. Hazy_Morals_19-0z_Label-rounded-01-01.jpg

The hazy East-Coast version of Copper Kettle's 'Moral Support,' Hazy Morals is extremely juicy and hop forward. Hazy Morals seems to be the fun cousin of the family. Bright and in your face, the design incorporates a blurred hop pattern to get its unique name across. Designed for Copper Kettle's 9 year anniversary, this label is nothing short of your favorite crazy cousin.

