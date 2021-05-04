Sulton handaya
Pelorous

Muslim App

Sulton handaya
Pelorous
Sulton handaya for Pelorous
Hire Us
  • Save
Muslim App quran compass islamic muslim login cards simple mobile profile ios app ui design clean card
Download color palette

We are available for new opportunities, Drop your business to : teampelorous@gmail.com || Instagram
˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜˜
Just finished our exploration Muslim App. is an information platform for Muslims to practice Islam in their daily lives

All the best,
Pelorous Team

E19e7d038211e5ce9fe04f18b1ef4295
Rebound of
Muslim App
By Sulton handaya
View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Pelorous
Pelorous
Create innovations from good ideas to transform your brand
Hire Us

More by Pelorous

View profile
    • Like