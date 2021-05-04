Lemon Shandy Lager Label Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Copper Kettle's Lemon Shandy Lager is absolutely a summer necessity. Packed with fresh lemon and light in body, this label is a reminder of summer days and picnics. Bright yellow lemons with hints of blue sets the tone for this summer brew.