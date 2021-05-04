Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lemon Shandy Lager Label Design

Lemon Shandy Lager Label Design yellow summer summer beer beer can design can label design lemons illustration typography design beer label design beer label beer package design label design beverage design beverage
Copper Kettle's Lemon Shandy Lager is absolutely a summer necessity. Packed with fresh lemon and light in body, this label is a reminder of summer days and picnics. Bright yellow lemons with hints of blue sets the tone for this summer brew.

