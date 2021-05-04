PM stands with India

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a poster I created for The product Tree ( a PM Community in India) to raise funds to support India in the fight against covid. All the donations we get will directly go into this fight.
List of events next week(10-16th May, 2021):
* PM Mentoring 1:1 by Ali Sadhik Shaik | Mon - Sat | 6:30 pm IST
* Product thinking 101s by Shravan Tickoo| 12th May | 6:00 pm IST
* PM's CV Review by Anshul Chauhan | Mon- Fri | 3:00 pm IST
How can you contribute :
1. Buy tickets to several #productmanagement based TPT events OR
2. Simply Donate OR
3. Volunteer as a PM leader to do a session/event and raise fund
Registration Link : https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-the-product-tree-for-india#