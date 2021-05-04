PM stands with India

This is a poster I created for The product Tree ( a PM Community in India) to raise funds to support India in the fight against covid. All the donations we get will directly go into this fight.

List of events next week(10-16th May, 2021):

* PM Mentoring 1:1 by Ali Sadhik Shaik | Mon - Sat | 6:30 pm IST

* Product thinking 101s by Shravan Tickoo| 12th May | 6:00 pm IST

* PM's CV Review by Anshul Chauhan | Mon- Fri | 3:00 pm IST

How can you contribute :

1. Buy tickets to several #productmanagement based TPT events OR

2. Simply Donate OR

3. Volunteer as a PM leader to do a session/event and raise fund

Registration Link : https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-the-product-tree-for-india#