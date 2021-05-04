Summer Jam Can Label Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The beer that made Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City, Iowa even more well known. With the design inspired by the wall of old boom boxes at the Big Grove taproom, this sour is tart, sour, and very loud. This seasonal sour is very well known throughout Iowa and it always packs a punch.