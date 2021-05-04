Holiday Beer Crowler Label

Trending designs to inspire you
A holiday crowler label was needed to bring some extra cheer to the beer drinkers in 2020. A red, copper, and green metallic label adorned with multiple holiday icons jump off the can and is just what Copper Kettle wanted for their seasonal crowler design. A perfect present for yourself, or a friend. After all, beer is the best gift!