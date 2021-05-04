Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Norlo Design

DreadHop Brewing Label Design Series

DreadHop Brewing Label Design Series island tropical barbados beer bottle label beer bottle bottle label design bottle label typography illustration design beer label design beer label beer package design label design beverage design beverage
It's not every day that you get to work with a craft brewery in Barbados! Dread Hop Brewing was looking for a complete rebrand of their beer series. Inspired by the climate and its beautiful beaches, this label series has notes of Barbados written all over it. From the palm trees to the flying fish, this label screams premium. Designed in collaboration with Beer Marketeers Creative Agency.

